Orkun Kökçü Keen to Remain at Feyenoord Despite Arsenal & Barcelona Interest

Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü has confessed that he wants to stay at the club this summer, despite supposed interest from both Arsenal and Barcelona.





The 19-year-old was one of the Eredivisie's breakout stars this season, leading Feyenoord up to third in the table before football was postponed, and his performances caught the eye of both many across Europe.





Arsenal & Barcelona have been linked with a £20m move for Kokcu

Valued at around £20m, Kökçü was expected to leave De Kuip this summer, but he told Voetbal International that he would prefer to stay and fight for the Eredivisie title next season, perhaps denting the recruitment ambitions of the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona.





“I’m not done here yet, I’m having a good time, I want to become champion next year," the Turkish midfielder explained.





However, Kökçü took the opportunity to express his concern at Feyenoord's inability to tie him down to a new contract, admitting that it often feels as though the club are simply preparing to sell him against his wishes.





“But I’ve had an offer twice now that – with all due respect – wasn’t what I’d hoped for," he explained. “And now it is quiet. I don’t know if it’s conscious, but it sometimes feels like the club is waiting to sell me after all.





"It feels a bit uncomfortable. Does Feyenoord want me to stay? I know, clubs are having a hard time, Feyenoord too. But in principle I will earn money for the club if everything goes well.





“And I really don’t have to become the highest paid player here, not even close. Just give me the feeling that I am really a key player in every way.”





Arsenal may have to pursue other options instead

It seems clear that Kökçü is ready to snub interest from across Europe to remain with Feyenoord, which will likely force Arsenal and Barcelona to look elsewhere in search of reinforcements this summer.





However, Kökçü's admission of his uncertainty over his future has left the door open ever so slightly. He seems to believe that Feyenoord might be interested in selling for the right price, so it might be time to get out the cheque book.





