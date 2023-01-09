Oxford vs Arsenal - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will travel to Oxford to kick off their 2022 FA Cup campaign as they aim to win it for a record 15th time.

This has been Arsenal's best season for quite some time with Mikel Areta's side currently sitting top of the Premier League, five points clear of Manchester City.

While the league is the priority, the Spaniard would no doubt love to win the FA Cup for the second time in three years.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Where are Oxford vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Oxford, England

Oxford, England Stadium: Kassam Stadium

Kassam Stadium Date: Monday 9 January

Monday 9 January Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee: David Coote

Oxford vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Oxford: 0 Wins

0 Wins Arsenal: 2 Wins

2 Wins Draws: 3

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Oxford: DDLWL

DDLWL Arsenal: LWWWD

How to watch Oxford vs Arsenal on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

ITV1/ITVX/STV (UK)

United States

ESPN+ (United States)

Canada

Sportsnet (Canada)

Oxford team news

Oxford don't have any new injury concerns heading into the game, with Sam Baldock, Kyle Joseph and Marcus Browne all out, and will most likely field their strongest possible starting XI.

Being sat firmly mid-table in League One, they don't have a promotion charge or relegation battle they need to rest players for so will be going all out to try and pull off an upset.

Oxford predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Oxford Starting 11 (4-3-3): McGinty; Anderson, Long, Moore, Brown; Bate, McGuane, Brannagan; Wildschut, Taylor, Bodin.

Arsenal team news

With their Premier League title charge very much being the priority and matches against Tottenham and Manchester United coming after it, Arteta will almost certainly rest a number of first-team players in the Oxford match.

Eddie Nketiah will most likely have to start with Gabriel Jesus out injured and Gabriel Martinelli could keep his place too with Reiss Nelson also unavailable, although Emile Smith Rowe might replace him at some point as he returns to full fitness.

Asides from those two and one of the two first-choice centre-backs, expect to see those that don't usually start from the off.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Oxford

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Turner; Tomisayu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Oxford vs Arsenal score prediction

Oxford have pulled off some upsets in the cup in the past, but even with their opponents playing a heavily rotated side, it's hard to see the home team doing so again.

Adding depth to the squad has been a priority for Arteta since he took over and that now means that even his reserve team is a very strong one.

Not only do they have quality, but they'll be fully fit and keen to show their manager what they can do ahead of the closing stages of the season.

It may not be a complete walk in the park for the Premier League leaders, but they should be able to prevail relatively comfortably.

Prediction: Oxford 0-2 Arsenal