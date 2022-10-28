Pablo Mari assures fans he is 'fine' after surgery on stab wound

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, on loan at Monza, has posted an update from his hospital bed that he and his family are ‘all fine’ after the player was victim of a stabbing on Thursday while out shopping.

The attack at a shopping centre in Italy involved six victims, with local news reporting that one had tragically died. Mari was admitted to hospital in Milan where he underwent surgery to repair muscles in his back where the knife had entered, but is expected to make a full recovery.

With a thumbs up, Mari has now taken to Twitter to assure fans he is doing well.

Después del duro momento que vivimos ayer, tanto mi familia como yo queremos comunicar que afortunadamente estamos todos bien a pesar de las circunstancias, y agradecer todos los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que estamos recibiendo. pic.twitter.com/8NywRczNS8 — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) October 28, 2022

“After the hard time we experienced, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving,” the 29-year-old said.

Mari is set to be able to resume training after two months of recovery, with the expectation that he could make a comeback on the pitch in around three months.

Monza chief executive Andrea Galliani told Sky Italy, however, that the player is potentially still very lucky to be alive, even if he will soon recover.

“I fear it'll be three months before he can be back on the pitch as he can start training after two and put in a big effort as he makes progress,” Galliani said.

"What I've understood from the doctor is that if he hadn't had strong muscles in his back, the knife probably would've gone in more deeply and he would've died. Being an athlete certainly helped him in terms of having strong muscles that stopped the knife."