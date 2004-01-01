Palmeiras president speaks out on future of Arsenal target Danilo

Palmeiras president Leila Perreira has insisted that the Brazilian side are yet to receive any offers for midfielder Danilo.

Arsenal are among the suitors for the 21-year-old and were pursuing a deal in the summer. 90min understands the Gunners remain keen but have somewhat cooled their interest in favour of chasing Leicester's Youri Tielemans.

However, Danilo remains a target and a summer move could be on the cards, with Arsenal eyeing a midfield reshuffle at the end of the campaign.

In the short term, Palmeiras chief Perreira has moved to cool the speculation of an imminent move for Danilo.

“[Danilo] is a very important player for our squad,” she told Globo Esporte. “Up to this moment, we have not received any queries from teams abroad.

“We are always attentive to the queries and wishes of the player. So far, we haven’t had any consultations. If we do, we’ll analyse what’s best for Palmeiras and the player.”

Danilo recently stressed his interest in discussing a move to Europe, backing himself to make an impact in any league in the world.

“I see myself as mature enough to play in any competition in the world. I’m ready,” the midfielder told UOL Esporte.

“But I prefer not to get involved with these transfer issues. I told my agent to only talk to me if it’s the right thing. Then, we sit down and talk to Palmeiras and decide what’s best for everyone.”