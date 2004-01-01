Patrik Schick signs new Bayer Leverkusen contract until 2027

Patrik Schick has signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen which will run until 2027.

The Czech Republic international was in blistering form during the 2021/22 season, netting 24 goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances as Leverkusen qualified for the Champions League with a third-place finish.

He had also impressed during Euro 2020, netting five strike for a Czech side that eventually exited the competition at the quarter-final stage.

On his new deal, Schick said: "I just feel good here, but above all, our team is a promise for the future. It's a lot of fun with these guys and we really want to tear something up. Qualifying for the Champions League is a good next step. A lot is possible here, which is exactly why I extended my contract at Bayer 04."

Sporting director Rudi Voller added: "Renewing with such a player is an expression of our ambitions and a clear sign that things will continue at the top level at Bayer 04 Leverkusen even after my departure. That's exactly what I promised on the last day of the Bundesliga match in the stadium.

"For me, Patrik Schick is currently one of the best center forwards in the world. He knows that we have great teammates who can play balls from all positions and who can develop his strengths to the full. I'm looking forward to seeing him in the Werkself shirt in the years to come."

90min had previously revealed a number of Premier League sides were in the hunt for Schick, with Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton all watching the striker play. Bayern Munich were also keeping tabs on him as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

However, Schick reiterated in January that he had no plans to leave Leverkusen, telling BILD: "Of course, it's nice to read when you are associated with the big clubs. But I'm really, really happy in Leverkusen and want to go to the Champions League with Bayer.

"I love living in Germany. At the moment, I’m not thinking about another club. Everyone knows my contractual situation. And I would never cause problems for a club by pushing for a transfer."

