Paulo Dybala open to leaving Juventus amid Premier League transfer interest

A number of leading Premier League clubs are currently in talks with Paulo Dybala's representatives, 90min understands, with the player open to leaving Juventus when his contract expires in the summer.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all in open dialogue with the player's agents and have confirmed an initial interest in the Juve number ten. United and Spurs have come close to signing the forward in the past.

There is a stumbling block, however, because the aforementioned clubs are not fully convinced that Dybala wants to move to the Premier League, despite the player and his entourage stating that he is interested in leaving La Vecchia Signora.

As 90min revealed last month, the consensus among the interested clubs is that he may yet sign a new deal at the Juventus Stadium.

The Argentine had been in talks with Juventus over an extension and even agreed on a new five-year contract worth €8m per year before Christmas. However, after those terms were altered by Juve at the last minute due to the forward's patchy injury record, talks collapsed.

Aside from potentially signing a new contract at his current club, 90min understands Dybala also has the option to stay in Serie A by joining Inter. The Nerazzurri are among those to have expressed an interest in signing their arch rivals' poster boy when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Any potential move to Inter could very well pave the way for fellow countryman Lautaro Martinez to leave Serie A this summer. The Inter striker has been the subject of interest from Tottenham, Man City and Arsenal in the past - the latter of whom 'explored' the possibility' of signing Lautaro in the 2021 summer transfer window.