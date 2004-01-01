Pedro Neto attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer

Wolves forward Pedro Neto is attracting interest late in the window after a number of clubs were alerted to his potential availability, 90min understands.

The exciting Portuguese international has impressed for Wolves since joining in 2019 in a joint deal with Bruno Jordao.

Neto suffered a bad knee injury in early 2021 taking nearly a year to return to full fitness, but was then rewarded with a long-term contract after coming back from said injury.

Now with their summer spending due to move in excess of £100m with the signing of Matheus Nunes from Sporting in a club record deal, Wolves are set to have their resolve regarding Neto tested.

90min has been told that intermediaries have been making it known to a number of clubs that Neto could very well be available at the right price.

Neto is a player who has garnered interest from a number of the Premier League's biggest clubs during his time at Molineux, and he is very much on the radar of a number of clubs.

90min has been told that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been made aware that Neto could be available and that has peaked some interest. All three teams are in the market for a right-sided forward.