Pedro Neto reacts to Arsenal transfer interest

Pedro Neto has confessed he is flattered to have attracted interest from Arsenal but has stressed his happiness at current club Wolves.

90min understands that Arsenal are looking to push forward with a move for 22-year-old Neto, who is back to full fitness after overcoming a nasty knee injury which kept him out of action for ten months between April 2021 and February 2022.

Arsenal were among the sides to be offered the chance to move for Neto earlier this summer, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United, and they are now keen to open talks with Wolves to get a deal done.

“I always like to hear this sort of stuff but I’m focused on my job here because I’m feeling very good here,” he told The Times of the interest in him. “The things you hear makes you work even more, it’s good for you and your mentality to know that people know your value. It gives me more hunger to work harder.”

Neto went on to admit that he aspires to play European football but insisted his focus was on leading Wolves to the Champions League, rather than joining another side.

“The dream of any player is to play in the Champions League,” he continued. “I want to help this club to go higher and higher because I think we have that potential with the way we work, the way we sign players, the way we try to arrive there.

"We were very close last year but it is missing something and that’s something we have to work out between us.”

Neto also reflected on his knee injury, admitting his frustration at losing all the progress he had made up to that point.

“Sometimes we think these things can’t happen to us because things are going so well and I was playing good and felt good so at the beginning it was really hard to deal with,” Neto said.

“I was with my mother and my father in the car at the beginning of my rehab and I started punching everything and I was crying. It was really difficult because at the time I was in my best moment and I had worked hard to arrive where I was and where I am now.”

