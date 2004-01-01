Pep Guardiola confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko is joining Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko will be joining Arsenal, with the player set for a medical later today.

Zinchenko becomes the second Manchester City player to sign for the Gunners this summer, with Gabriel Jesus also making the move to north London.

As reported by 90min, the Ukrainian agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal several days ago. He is costing his new club over £30m, once add-ons are taken into account.

Speaking ahead of his side's first pre-season friendly against Club America, Guardiola confirmed that Zinchenko would be joining Jesus and Raheem Sterling - who has signed for Chelsea - out the exit door this summer.

"On behalf of the club [I'd like to express] gratitude for the effort, how they behave on and off the pitch. It was nice with Alex yesterday because we could say goodbye properly," he said.

"Unfortunately with Raheem and Gabriel we could not do it because it was the summertime. But yesterday we could say goodbye to him and [he can] move on to Arsenal."

90min understands that Arsenal beat off competition from the likes of Juventus, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund to sign Zinchenko. He will undergo a medical later today before linking up with his new teammates in the US.

While the player was content at City, he was willing to leave if it would allow him to play in his favoured midfield position. Arsenal should afford him that opportunity, though his ability to play anywhere down the left also interested the Gunners.