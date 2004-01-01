 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Pep Guardiola explains how his relationship with Mikel Arteta has changed

Pep Guardiola explains the nature of his longstanding relationship with Mikel Arteta after knowing each other for 25 years.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his relationship with Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta has had to adapt and change over the last three and a half years, but insists the ‘affection’ for his fellow Spaniard w
Source : 90min


Trending on the boards