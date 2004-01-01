Pep Guardiola explains why Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko were sold to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were sold to Arsenal last summer because they wanted to leave Manchester City and so there was no way back for them.

The duo ended up reuniting with former City assistant Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners now sit top of the Premier League table after a tremendous first half to the season.

Guardiola was asked at a press conference whether he regretted letting Jesus and Zinchenko leave, but his answer as a definitive one.

"When they want to leave they cannot stay," he said.

"I wish the best for Gabriel and Oleks. They are fantastic people, and they helped us a lot. I never say one player leave, it’s the club and it’s their decision.

"Erling [Haaland] and Julian [Alvarez] came and it’s difficult for Gabriel. What happened with Gabriel is normal. It was a good deal.

"For the players that were here, Gabriel, Raheem [Sterling], Oleks. I have a big thank you for what they have done for us.

"It was a good transfer for the club. We are not in the position we are because we do not have Oleks or Gabriel."