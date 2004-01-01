Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason why Arsenal are favourites for Premier League title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has argued that Arsenal's long wait for the Premier League title has actually made the Gunners favourites to win the trophy this season.

Not since the Invincibles season of 2003/04 have Arsenal finished top of the Premier League but Mikel Arteta's side are in an excellent position to end that drought, sitting five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City with 11 games to go.

There have been some nervy moments for Arsenal in recent weeks, with late goals needed to see off the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

The Gunners' heart and ability to keep going until the final whistle has earned them plenty of praise and Guardiola went on to claim that Arsenal have an inspiration - ending the 19-year wait for the title - that City cannot match following all their own recent success.

"They have many years without winning the Premier League and that gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, 98 [minutes]," Guardiola argued.

"That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times."

Despite his critique of his side's winning mentality, Guardiola argued that City deserve credit for keeping in the title fight for so long even after so many years of continued success.

"Normally in this country when you win something or a lot and you don’t start the season well or another team is better, you drop this consistency, but still we are there," he said. "This is the best trophy and compliment we can have.

"I don’t know what is going to happen at the end of the season, but still they know we want to be there and will fight to be there and this is great."

He added: "If experience works, the team who wins the previous season will win it every single season. Look at Liverpool, who lost against Bournemouth. A few months ago, 9-0.

"What you have done in the past is in the past. You have to do it again because football is unpredictable. People take for granted there are guarantees but it’s not the truth. The reality is, still we are there."

