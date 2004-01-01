 
Pep Guardiola names new Premier League title favourites after Man City's draw with Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded that his team are not favourites to win this season's Premier League following Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal.
Source : 90min

