Pep Guardiola offers Erling Haaland injury update ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

Pep Guardiola has moved to calm fears over Erling Haaland's fitness after the Manchester City hitman was forced off injured in Sunday's victory over Aston Villa.

The Premier League's leading scorer was replaced by Julian Alvarez at half-time after a collision with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez left Haaland in some discomfort.

With a season-defining meeting with Arsenal coming up on Wednesday, City fans - and those of any of Arsenal's rivals - have been sweating over what could be a major boost to the Gunners' hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Asked about Haaland's fitness after the game, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "I don't know, he had a big knock and he wasn't comfortable. We will see and we will assess in the next days.

"If he's not ready, we'll play another one. Hopefully he's ready like everyone but we'll see."

Guardiola continued: "At half-time I spoke with the doctors. They said maybe with the score like it is we don't take risks, and I agreed.

"If the score was tighter, then maybe I don't do it. I think he is not injured but on Monday we are going to see. Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday. But if he is not ready or there is some risk, he is not going to play."

Haaland failed to score in his 45 minutes against Villa but did set up teammate Ilkay Gundogan, who was full of praise for the Norway international after the game.

"We know that Erling scored a lot of goals so far, but today in the first half he made the runs that we need," he added. "He went into the areas where he can create space for the other players coming from the back, and he played well.

"Hopefully he is not too injured because we need him."

With Arsenal dropping points to Brentford at the weekend, City now sit three points behind Arsenal and their superior goal difference means they would actually go above the Gunners with a victory, although Mikel Arteta's side have played one game fewer than their closest competitors.