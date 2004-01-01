Pep Guardiola warns Man City about Arsenal & Man Utd's past failures

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City that Arsenal and Manchester United's long title droughts prove that success is not guaranteed in the Premier League despite their recent dominance.

City are chasing a third successive title - their fifth in seven years with Guardiola at the helm - but currently sit five points behind the Gunners in the standings.

Speaking to Amazon Prime following Wednesday's win at Leeds United, Guardiola insisted that the struggles of Arsenal and rivals United since their dominance of the 1990s and 2000s shows that City cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

"You always have the feeling we have the time, but when you fight teams like [Arsenal and United] we don't have time, so immediately have to try to make a result, otherwise it will be impossible," he said.

"[Arsenal] didn't win [the league] for a long time, and sometimes this margin makes the difference, and we talk a lot about that, we have to try to do.

"It's not about doubting these players, how should I? I'm here with success thanks to them, I know they are able to do it so we know something is going to change and we will be there.

"When 90s Arsenal and United were there dominating, controlling the Premier League, who expected there would be a decade of them not winning a Premier League? It could happen to us.

"That is warning I have to say, and if we are not going to do it we don't have to change managers or players because this club right now, Manchester City, we want to be there as much as possible."