PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - August nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2022/23 season.

Each month, you can vote for your favourite players across five divisions of English football, for the chance to win incredible prizes, including the opportunity to present the award to the winning player.

Your Premier League nominees for August are...

1. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Gabriel Jesus looks at home at Arsenal | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 3

Assists: 2



Gabriel Jesus has fitted in at Arsenal just like a glove and has made their attack far more potent already.



The Brazil international has provided an added intensity to Mikel Arteta's side and looks much more complete than he did at Manchester City.



He grabbed three goals and two assists as the Gunners won all five of their opening games.

2. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard has stepped up | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 3

Assists: 0



After being handed the club captaincy over the summer, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard has appeared to be relishing his new responsibilities



The midfield maestro grabbed three goals at the back end of August, including a crucial equaliser in their late 2-1 win at home to Fulham, similarly contributing to Arsenal's perfect month.

3. Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Pascal Gross had a super August | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



Brighton must be thanking their lucky stars that they eventually tied Pascal Gross down to a new contract over the summer.



The German playmaker opened the season with a memorable match-winning brace away at Manchester United.



He then also went on to grab a superb assist at West Ham and a winner at home to Leeds.

4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha is showing his class | Eddie Keogh/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 4

Assists: 0



With four goals in his opening four games, Wilfried Zaha is showing he's as important as ever to Crystal Palace.



The Ivorian scored some crackers in August, most notably a counter-attacking goal at Liverpool and a superb deadlock-breaker at home to Brentford.

5. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Aleksandar Mitrovic is back | JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 5

Assists: 0



Aleksandar Mitrovic has already gone a long way to proving his doubters wrong this season.



The Serbian striker opened Fulham's campaign with an impressive brace against Liverpool, before grabbing a last-minute winner against rivals Brentford.



He also opened the scoring in their late defeat at Arsenal, before bagging again against Brighton.

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has been on a roll | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 9

Assists: 1



What a start to life in the Premier League for Erling Haaland.



The Norwegian scored a double at West Ham, grabbed an assist against Bournemouth and scored in Manchester City's draw at Newcastle, but he wasn't finished there.



Haaland ended August with back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. He's the real deal.

You can place your vote here!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Competition between 10/5/21 at 6:00 PM BST and 6/11/23 at 6:59 PM BST; conducted as 18 separate monthly competitions & 2 separate Grand Prize competitions. Open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland), who are 16+ at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person per period.





See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, entry periods, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void in Northern Ireland and where prohibited.