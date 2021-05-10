PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - February nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2022/23 season.

1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Rashford's on fire | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 5



Marcus Rashford's incredible season continued throughout February, averaging more than a goal a game in the Premier League.



He opened the month with what proved to be the winner against Crystal Palace, before grabbing two goals in two quick-fire meetings with Leeds United.



The 25-year-old capped off February with a brace against Leicester City.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka's in fine form | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 2

Assists: 1



Another England forward who's gone from strength to strength has been Bukayo Saka, who is leading Arsenal's title charge.



Though the Gunners wobbled a little in February, Saka still provided three goal contributions in four games, notably scoring against Manchester City and Aston Villa, while he grabbed an assist for Leandro Trossard against Brentford.

3. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Watkins couldn't stop scoring | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 4



It was another prolific month for Ollie Watkins, who scored a goal in each of Aston Villa's four games.



He broke the deadlock in eventual 4-2 losses at home to Leicester City and Arsenal, while he scored in an away defeat at Manchester City and victory at Everton.

4. Manor Solomon (Fulham)

Fulham's newest hero | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 3



Fulham's surprise push for European football continued with an unbeaten February, and summer signing Manor Solomon was at the heart of last month's charge.



Having played 15 minutes of their 0-0 draw at rivals Chelsea, Solomon became only the second Israeli player in Premier League history to score in three successive games, coming off the bench to net in wins against Nottingham Forest and Brighton as well as a draw against Wolves.

5. Kenny Tete (Fulham)

King Kenny, they call him | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Clean sheets: 3



Sticking with Fulham, one player who's had a huge say in their successful season has been right-back Kenny Tete.



The Dutchman was part of a backline which kept clean sheets against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, while he picked up the Player of the Match award in their 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

6. James Maddison (Leicester City)

Maddison is so important to Leicester | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Goals: 2

Assists: 1



There is a stark difference in Leicester City's performances when James Maddison plays compares to when he doesn't.



He was the driving force behind huge wins against Aston Villa and Tottenham in February, averaging a goal contribution every game.

