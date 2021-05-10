PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - January nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2022/23 season.

Each month, you can vote for your favourite players across five divisions of English football, for the chance to win incredible prizes, including the opportunity to present the award to the winning player.

Your Premier League nominees for January are...

1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka's been superb | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Goals: 1

Assists: 1



With a north London derby assist and a screamer against Manchester United, Bukayo Saka's incredible season continued in January.



The winger was also unlucky not to find a way through in a draw with Newcastle.

2. Solly March (Brighton)

Another fine month | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



An England call-up can't be too far away for Solly March, who registered three goals in a fine January.



He kicked off 2023 with one of Brighton's four goals in their thrashing of Everton, before grabbing two outstanding goals and an assist in their demolition of Liverpool.

3. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez stepped up | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Goals: 3

Assists: 2



No player registered more goal involvements in January than Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.



A huge winner at Chelsea was followed by a match-changing brace and assist against Tottenham. He capped off the month with an assist for Erling Haaland at home to Wolves.

4. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Three more goals for Rashford | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 3



Marcus Rashford's incredible redemption season continued in January.



A goal against Bournemouth kicked off the month, before scoring a huge winner at home to rivals Manchester City. He then hit a thumping opener in a narrow loss at Arsenal.

5. Dan Burn (Newcastle)

Big Dan Burn | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Clean sheets: 3



Newcastle remain the Premier League's toughest defensive outfit, and hometown hero Dan Burn has more than played his part at left-back.

6. Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Pope pretty much had a perfect month | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Clean sheets: 3



No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets this season than Newcastle summer signing Nick Pope, who has surpassed expectations in his debut campaign.

You can place your vote here!

