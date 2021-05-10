PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - October nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2022/23 season.

1. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Miguel Almiron is in the form of his life for Newcastle | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 6

Assists: 0



Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron is in the form of his life at Newcastle, with six October goals and worldies against Fulham and Aston Villa evidence of that.



The Magpies picked up an impressive 16 points from a possible 18 during the month - five wins and a draw - and owed much to the brilliance of Almiron and his wand of a left foot.

2. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka has turned things around at Arsenal | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 2

Assists: 0



A goal in the north London derby against Spurs put on the gloss on what was another terrific month for the rejuvenated Granit Xhaka.



The Gunners picked up 10 points from a possible 15 during October - including a huge win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - with Xhaka's other goal contribution coming during the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

3. Erling Haaland (Man City)

Erling Haaland kept up his incredible goal record in October | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 6

Assists: 2



Six goals and a hat-trick in the Manchester derby for Erling Haaland sounds like a pretty standard month for the Norwegian.



But make no mistake about it, Haaland was at his brilliant best throughout October - Southampton and Brighton the other two teams unable to stop him from reaching 17 Premier League goals for the season already.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne scored a superb goal against Leicester | GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 2

Assists: 3



Kevin De Bruyne is already up to nine assists for the Premier League season, but it was two unbelievable strikes that headline what was another cracking month for Manchester City's chief playmaker.



The Belgian fizzed home a superb effort against Brighton at the Etihad, before his sumptuous dipping free-kick crashed in the off post against Leicester to earn all three points at King Power.



Throw assists against Manchester United (two) and Southampton into the mix and De Bruyne's results speak for themselves.

5. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle's leading light in midfield | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 2

Assists: 2



Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have all been leading lights for Newcastle, but there's perhaps been no bigger star at St James' Park than Bruno Guimaraes.



Running the show in central midfield, Bruno more than played his part in the Magpies' superb run of form in October, and was the undisputed star of the show during the five-star performance against Brentford.

6. Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Leandro Trossard found his scoring boots in October | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 5

Assists: 0



October was a difficult month for Brighton on the whole - minus a famous win against former boss Graham Potter's Chelsea - but Leandro Trossard was an outstanding performer for the Seagulls.



The 27-year-old became just the third Premier League player to ever score a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield, following in the footsteps of Peter Ndlovu (1995) and Andrey Arshavin (2009), and he was also on target against Manchester City and Chelsea.



Not bad going at all.

