Phil Foden, Fikayo Tomori & Ollie Watkins recalled to England squad

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins have been recalled to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden is also in the squad for the first time since Euro 2020 after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the September international break.

Jesse Lingard, who scored twice against Andorra at Wembley earlier this month, and John Stones keep their places in the squad despite minimal playing time at club level this season.

Arsenal’s Ben White, who had been tipped to replace the injured Harry Maguire in the squad, has missed out. That place has gone to Tomori, who has impressed in Serie A this season.

23-player England squad to face Andorra & Hungary – October 2021

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

England will first travel to Andorra on 9 October, before hosting Hungary three days later.

Southgate’s team lead the qualifying group, with Albania so far providing the closest competition four points back, having won five of their six games so far. A 1-1 draw against Poland last time out were the first points that England have dropped in this campaign.

Only the group winners will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!