Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits leaving Arsenal without goodbye hurts

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted leaving Arsenal without getting a proper chance to say goodbye hurts as he prepares for a new journey with Barcelona.

The Gabon international was frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad in early December due to disciplinary issues and was allowed to move to Catalonia as the Gunners cancelled his contract in north London.

Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal's best players in recent years, helping them win the FA Cup in 2020, and had been their captain before he was stripped of the role last month.

Now, the 32-year-old has posted a message to fans of his former club, thanking them for their support since his arrival in 2018.

"To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

"Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart. I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

"I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba️."

Aubameyang will join a Barcelona side desperately trying to claw their way back into Champions League qualification contention. La Blaugrana are currently fifth in La Liga - a point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Ferran Torres also arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City earlier in the transfer window, while Dani Alves and Adama Traore have rejoined the club.

