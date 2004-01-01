Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts to smooth Mikel Arteta spat

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sought to smooth his relationship with his former Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta following a leaked video on social media.

Aubameyang and Arteta had a bitter falling out at Arsenal when the Gabon international returned to the club late after a mid-season trip to France to see his family. Arteta banished Aubameyang from the first team, even making him train alone, before he left to join Barcelona at the end of the January transfer window.

Aubameyang has since moved on again to join London rivals Chelsea, and a video of him criticising Arteta recently emerged on social media.

In the video, Aubameyang is heard saying of the Arsenal boss: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything."

However, with Arsenal sat top of the Premier League after their 3-2 win over Liverpool, Aubameyang has addressed the video and attempted to end any lingering resentment between himself and Arteta.

“Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barça,” Aubameyang wrote on Twitter. “At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me.

“Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 [when they play Chelsea].”