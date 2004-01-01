Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'completely healthy' after heart scare

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says further tests on his heart have revealed it is "absolutely fine" after he was diagnosed with cardiac lesions at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gabon international returned to London from Cameroon earlier this week following the diagnosis, which came after a positive Covid-19 result.

However, having undergone further medical checks in the UK, the 32-year-old has revealed that the organ is "absolutely fine" and that he is "completely healthy".

Writing on Instagram, Aubameyang said: "I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!!

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday that there had not been much clarity about why the striker had been sent back to England.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday, Arteta said: "He's in London. Now he's going through some examinations because we haven't had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he's come back.

"It's our obligation to make sure he's in a good condition and there's no issues related to that."