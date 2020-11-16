Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Fined by Confederation of African Football for Social Media Post

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined $10,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for following his 'offensive and degrading' social media post prior to Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Gambia.

Aubameyang and his international teammates were forced to sleep on the airport floor in Gambia ahead of the clash, and were not permitted to leave as officials argued about COVID-19 testing.

The Arsenal captain posted pictures of his teammates' sleeping arrangements and posted on social media [via Sky Sports]: "Nice job CAF, it's as if we were back in the 1990s."

He later added: "This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF need to take responsibility. [It is] 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there."

Aubameyang has consequently been handed a fine, while Gambia's FA have been slapped with a $100,000 penalty - although half of this figure has been suspended for 24 months.

Aubameyang has made 65 appearances for his country | CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

"Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honour and image of the Confederation of African Football", a statement from the Confederation of African Football read.

"The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behaviour of the player."

The Gabon team arrived at the airport just before midnight, and were eventually permitted to go to their hotel five hours later. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Gambia in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier later that day.

Aubameyang made his Gambon debut in 2009, despite being eligible to represent Italy, France and Spain. He opted to play for Gambon as his father - Pierre Aubameyang - is also a former Gabonese international.