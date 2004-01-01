Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang issues statement following violent burglary

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has provided an update on the wellness of himself and his family after his home was broken into by burglars.

Police were called to the Gabonese's house on the outskirts of Barcelona in the early hours of Monday morning after intruders managed to enter the premises.

Aubameyang injured his jaw defending his family and posted a defiant message on social media on Wednesday in response to the attack.

"Hey guys, thanks a lot for all the messages," Aubameyang wrote. "On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff.

"They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed. The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever.

"Thanks for all the support, it really means a lot to us. Auba."

Aubameyang, who only completed a permanent move to Barcelona at the very beginning of February, has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer.

90min understands that Chelsea are still expecting to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona in the final days of the transfer window despite this incident.