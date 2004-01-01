Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offered to European clubs for January transfer

Arsenal have informed top European clubs that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for transfer as the Gunners look to ship out the former captain as soon as possible.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy last month following a disciplinary breach surrounding his late return from an authorised trip to France. With it not his first strike, having previously been dropped for a north London derby over lateness, Mikel Arteta took decisive action.

The striker, whose form has dipped since the end of the 2019/20 season, hasn’t featured since. His future at the club looks increasingly bleak, with Arteta seemingly keen to take a stand as he sets an example over the kind of culture he wants to nurture in the squad.

Aubameyang has now linked up with Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations, taking him out of the immediate spotlight, but Arsenal appear determined to resolve the issue.

The Daily Mail writes that recruitment staff at ‘a number’ of the top clubs in Europe have been ‘made aware’ that there is an opportunity to sign Aubameyang.

However, there are concerns for Arsenal that his involvement at AFCON, which could tie him up until early February if Gabon progress to the latter stages, may complicate transfer negotiations. His enormous £350,000-a-week wages could also prove problematic in finding a club, while the Gunners are also said to fear that his transfer value could have been adversely affected by the very public saga.

Aubameyang still has a contract with Arsenal until 2023. But at 32 and not firing on all cylinders, the chance of recouping even half of the £56m transfer fee they paid in 2018 seems unlikely.

Within the Premier League, struggling Newcastle have been linked as a possible destination.

