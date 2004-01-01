Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Arsenal training after injury fears

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has featured in Arsenal training having returned early from international duty, allaying fears he might have been injured.

It has been revealed that the Gunners had a pre-agreement for their captain to return to north London before Gabon's second World Cup qualifier of the break against Egypt on Tuesday.

Aubameyang had started and scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 victory over Libya on Friday.

However, he was excused from featuring in what was essentially a dead rubber against the Egyptians with Gabon's qualification hopes already extinguished by that point after other results went against them.

Reports in Africa suggested Aubameyang had picked up a knock, but it seems they were wide of the mark.

The forward flew back to London via private jet and was involved in Arsenal training on Wednesday as the Gunners prepare for their big match away to Liverpool in Saturday's late kick-off.

Arsenal travel to Anfield looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games, which would represent their best streak under the management of Mikel Arteta so far.

Arteta's genuine injury concerns include Thomas Partey, who didn't travel to represent Ghana during the international break as he continues his recovery from a groin issue, and Sead Kolasinac, who was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle while playing for Bosnia and appeared to twist his ankle.

Aubameyang is Arsenal's top goalscorer so far this season, with a return of seven goals in ten games in all competitions aiding the Gunners' decent form heading into the weekend. Now his fitness has been confirmed, the 32-year-old will likely start up front alongside Alexandre Lacazette against Liverpool, with in-form Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe out wide.