Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals he nearly joined Tottenham

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confessed that he nearly joined Tottenham earlier in his career, but vowed he would never consider such a move now.

The Gabon international joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund back in January 2018 for what was then a club record £56m transfer fee and has scored goals for fun, firing home 92 in 159 outings for the Gunners in all competitions to date.

However, it could have all been so different as Aubameyang confessed to Sky Sports' Fan Q&A that he was almost a Spurs player before Arsenal came knocking at his door.

When asked whether he would rather retire or move to Tottenham, Aubameyang said: "You don't need to ask the question. You know it already. I would retire.

"I don't know if you know this, but a few years ago, I was close to signing for Tottenham. In the end... I don't know what they did. So I'd rather retire!"

He continued: "I was at Saint-Etienne I think, or at the beginning of my time at Dortmund, I don't remember exactly. I came to London, I went to the stadium, White Hart Lane. The day after, they just didn't give an answer, they never called back."

Aubameyang confessed that he uses that rejection as inspiration every time he faces Tottenham, against whom he eight goals in 12 games across his time with both Dortmund and Arsenal.

Half of those goals have come during his time at the Emirates, with the latest coming in the 3-1 victory earlier in the season.

Now 32, Aubameyang endured a tricky season last year but is slowly rediscovering his best form under Mikel Arteta. He has four goals in his last eight Premier League games and put three past West Brom in the Carabao Cup.