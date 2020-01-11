Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sends Message to Max Meyer After Horror Challenge

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reached out to Crystal Palace's Max Meyer after his high tackle left the midfielder injured when both sides met during Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
The Gabon international scored the opening goal of the game - Jordan Ayew's equaliser ensured the match ended in a draw - but Arsenal finished the game with 10 men after the Video Assistant Referee rightly upgraded Aubameyang's initial yellow card for his tackle on Meyer to a red.
After the match, Aubameyang didn't waste any time in reaching out to Meyer to offer his apologies to the Germany international.
"Hopefully Max Meyer get well soon. I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard," Aubameyang said on Instagram. "I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win but unfortunately we come back with a draw. We keep going."
It was the first time that Aubameyang has ever been shown a straight red card in his career, while only the second time that he's been sent for an early bath.
Interestingly, Aubameyang's only other red card also came against a team which included Crystal Palace midfielder Meyer - he was sent off for a tackle on Amine Harit during a classic Revierderby which ended 4-4.
The 30-year-old will now miss Arsenal's next three matches after being sent off at Selhurst Park, which includes their trip to face Chelsea.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tried to defend Aubameyang after their match on Saturday by suggesting his tackle only deserved a yellow card, although by his own admission he only saw the incident in real time.
"After Auba's red card we were the team I expected because everybody was at it," Arteta said, quoted by The Daily Star. "I haven't seen it but I think it was a harsh challenge. There is no intention to do it but maybe he mistimed it."
For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min