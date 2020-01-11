Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sends Message to Max Meyer After Horror Challenge

​Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reached out to Crystal Palace's Max Meyer after his high tackle left the midfielder injured when both sides met during Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

The Gabon international scored the opening goal of the game - Jordan Ayew's equaliser ensured the match ended in a draw - but Arsenal finished the game with 10 men after the Video Assistant Referee rightly upgraded Aubameyang's initial yellow card for his tackle on Meyer to a red.

After the match, Aubameyang didn't waste any time in reaching out to Meyer to offer his apologies to the Germany international.

" Hopefully Max Meyer get well soon. I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard," Aubameyang said on Instagram. "I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win but unfortunately we come back with a draw. We keep going."





It was the first time that Aubameyang has ever been shown a straight red card in his career, while only the second time that he's been sent for an early bath.





Interestingly, Aubameyang's only other red card also came against a team which included Crystal Palace midfielder Meyer - he was sent off for a tackle on Amine Harit during a classic Revierderby which ended 4-4.





The 30-year-old will now miss Arsenal's next three matches after being sent off at Selhurst Park, which includes their trip to face Chelsea .

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tried to defend Aubameyang after their match on Saturday by suggesting his tackle only deserved a yellow card, although by his own admission he only saw the incident in real time.





" After Auba's red card we were the team I expected because everybody was at it," Arteta said, quoted by The Daily Star . "I haven't seen it but I think it was a harsh challenge. There is no intention to do it but maybe he mistimed it."

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!