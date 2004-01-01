Potential next destinations for Yves Bissouma - ranked

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is a wanted man.

It hasn't been all plain sailing for the Malian since arriving on the south coast of England, but after taking a couple of years to bed in, his performances this season have caught the eye.

The Seagulls' midfield action man has been at the heart of Graham Potter's team, and his all-round, box-to-box game has attracted interest from all over. Arsenal are the latest club to be linked, with the Daily Star claiming Mikel Arteta is keen to pair him with Thomas Partey in the engine room of the Gunners' side.

But who else has been linked? And where is he actually likely to go? 90min have you covered.

6. Real Madrid

Zidane is 'considering' a move for Bissouma | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Hmmmmmm.



Back in December, it was claimed in Spain that Real Madrid had 'joined the race' for Bissouma, identifying him as a 'younger and cheaper alternative' to Paul Pogba.



Is he really a Real signing, though? Los Blancos tend to go for either established, top-level professionals or youngsters with prodigious potential. 24-year-old Bissouma, as good as he has been, falls into neither category.



It's also the move most liable to bury him under a raft of more expensive midfield talent. We'll see how it goes.



Suitability rating: 2/10

Likelihood rating: 3/10

5. Man Utd

Bissouma takes on Bruno Fernandes | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

At the tail end of last year, Bissouma was talked up as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. But now that it looks as though Pogba isn't actually leaving, it seems a bit redundant.



Central midfield isn't really an area where United need reinforcing otherwise; in Pogba, Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic, they are fairly well stocked.



So it's hard to see them spending a substantial sum on a new player there, unless there are a couple of outgoings.



Suitability rating: 4/10

Likelihood rating: 3/10

4. Tottenham

Bissouma holds off Steven Bergwijn | Pool/Getty Images

Spurs have been loosely named as a potential destination in the past and it's easy to see why. They've benefited from these types of low-profile midfield additions in the very recent past - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of few success stories to come out of the Jose Mourinho era.



With no new manager in place and several players' futures up in the air, there are a few too many variables to call this one likely. But you wouldn't be surprised if it eventually transpires.



Suitability rating: 4/10

Likelihood rating: 5/10

3. Liverpool

Bissouma battles with Roberto Firmino | Pool/Getty Images

It's going to be a defining summer for the Reds, who are tasked with picking up the pieces after their feeble defence of the Premier League title.



Central to that will be how they replace Georginio Wijnaldum, and there's no denying that Bissouma seems like a good fit.



His ball-retention abilities have the potential to rival the Dutchman's and he has a similar engine; he covers more ground than almost any other player in the bottom half of the league.



Whether he's at the level Liverpool need remains to be seen, but he is at the right age for a quintessential FSG signing, even if he is on the more expensive side.



Suitability rating: 6/10

Likelihood rating: 6/10

2. Leicester City

Bissouma is watched carefully by James Maddison | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leicester's starting midfield is pretty much sorted. Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi. Job's a good 'un.



Outside of that, however, there isn't much depth. That's where Bissouma figures, and he seems like exactly the kind of player who could solve that problem.



He'd likely cost somewhere between £30-40m which seems on the steep side for Leicester, but it looks like they will have some Champions League money to play with next season, and it would certainly be a statement of intent.



Suitability rating: 7/10

Likelihood rating: 6/10

1. Arsenal

Bissouma makes a typically forceful tackle against the Gunners | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Just seems like a good fit, doesn't it?



The Gunners are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Bissouma seems to fit the bill. He has the physicality and tenacity to form a midfield two alongside Partey, while he's technically proficient enough that Arteta's possession-based system fits him to a tee.



He'd be an immediate and substantial step up on the likes of Mohamed Elneny, and he still has a few years to develop into a top Premier League midfielder.



The only issue here is the price; Arsenal don't exactly have a spare £30-40m to play around with, so they would have to be absolutely sure he is their man.



Suitability rating: 8/10

Likelihood rating: 7/10