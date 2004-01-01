Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe - Week 24

Following a week in which:

- Marcus Rashford scored again.

- Barcelona kept a clean sheet in La Liga again.

- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a wonder goal again.

We at 90min have ranked the 10 best teams in Europe.

10. Union Berlin (down 6)

Union Berlin drew at the weekend | RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

Down six this week after a rather disappointing draw with Schalke 04 saw them miss their chance to go two points clear atop of the Bundesliga.



Regardless of that result, fair play Union for still being right in the thick of the title race in Germany, it's a remarkable achievement.

9. Porto (new entry)

Porto can't stop winning | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Porto haven't lost a game of football since October 21.



Porto have won their last 10 games in all competitions on the bounce.



By all accounts, Porto are quite good.

8. Bayern Munich (down 3)

One win, one defeat | Lars Baron/GettyImages

Bayern are probably the hardest team to rank on this list as they followed up their impressive midweek win over Paris Saint-Germain with a rather disastrous defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.



You're a weird team, Bayern. Very weird.

7. Borussia Dortmund (re-entry)

The man in-form | Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Less difficult to rank are Borussia Dortmund who were able to follow up their impressive midweek win over Chelsea with a win in the Bundesliga at the weekend too.



Take notes Bayern, that's how it's done.

6. Manchester City (re-entry)

Pep Guardiola's team drew with Forest | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Man City looked like the Man City of old on Wednesday night - putting Arsenal to the sword in the second half of their top of the table clash.



Then they followed that up with a draw at Nottingham Forest.



Make it make sense.

5. Real Madrid (up 5)

World champs | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The Club World Cup champions only fifth in the power rankings?



Yeah, we have higher standards than the rest of the world at 90min HQ.



In fairness though, Real Madrid have dealt pretty well with their sea of fixtures in recent weeks.

4. Barcelona (down 1)

Lewa finally scored at Camp Nou | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Xavi's team have won a lot of games recently - draw with Man Utd aside - without really getting out of first gear.



Barcelona need to up their performance levels if they're to have any chance of going to Old Trafford and knocking Man Utd out of the Europa League on Thursday.

3. Arsenal (down 1)

A big win for Arsenal | Visionhaus/GettyImages

The defeat to Man City was a humbling one for the Gunners, but they bounced back brilliantly with a last gasp win over Aston Villa on Saturday. Nice one.

2. Manchester United (up 4)

More goals from Rashford | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Yes, Manchester United are really this good again.



The Red Devils have been outstanding recently, largely thanks to the form of Marcus Rashford who has scored literally a billion goals since returning from the World Cup.

1. SSC Napoli (-)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is big time | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Speaking of scoring a billion goals, Napoli continue to find the back of the net with astonishing regularity and are winning every single game they're playing because of it.



They're best team in Italy and, at the moment, it's hard to look past them as the UEFA Champions League favourites too.



Check out Kvaratskhelia's goal against Sassuolo if you haven't already.