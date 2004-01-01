Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe - Week 25

Following a week in which:

- Manchester United won a trophy.

- Bayern Munich scored their 100th goal of the season.

- Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi went super saiyan (again).

We've had a go at ranking the top 10 teams in Europe again:

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

10. Juventus (new entry)

Di Maria has been brilliant | Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Coming in at number 10 this week is Juventus or, more accurately, Angel Di Maria.



The Argentine has been in astonishing form since the World Cup, bagging himself five goal contributions in his last three games - goal contributions which include a hat trick against Nantes in a must-win Europa League game.

9. Paris Saint-Germain (re-entry)

They're too good | CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Things haven't been going particularly well for PSG of late but, at the end of the day, when all is said and done, they still have Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on the books.



The superstar pairing put in utterly sublime performances against Marseille in Le Classique at the weekend proving that, no matter what, PSG can beat any football team in the world on any given day because they have Messi and Mbappe.

8. Galatasaray (new entry)

Zaniolo in action | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

Galatasaray may just be the most in-form team in Europe throughout 2023 thus far.



The capital club are currently on a run of 15 wins on the bounce - a run which includes a 3-0 thumping of arch rivals Fenerbahce. Nice one.

7. Manchester City (down 1)

City keep rolling | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's team are currently comfortably winning games they should be winning comfortably.



For that reason, they're still many people's favourites to win the Premier League title.

6. Bayern Munich (up 2)

FC Bayern München have found form | Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The first team in Europe to score 100 goals in all competitions this season, Bayern Munich are hitting form at just the right time.



God speed, PSG.

5. Borussia Dortmund (-)

Adeyemi is living up to the hype | Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Speaking of hitting teams hitting form, BVB are been on fire recently.



Thanks to the form of young guns Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham, Dortmund have won every single competitive game they've played in 2023.

4. Arsenal (down 1)

Arsenal face a tough test in midweek | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Arsenal have wrestled back control of the Premier League title race following their defeat to Man City with crucial wins over Aston Villa and Leicester City.



Their game in hand against Everton this mid-week is another must-win for Mikel Arteta's side.

3. Real Madrid (up 2)

Benzema continues to score | Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Up two because of the comprehensive thumping they gave Liverpool at Anfield last week.



Down 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes, Los Blancos showed why they're the current world and European champions thereafter, scoring five to all but secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

2. SSC Napoli (down 1)

Another win | Ivan Romano/GettyImages

Napoli, thanks to Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, just can't stop winning.



They are unstoppable right now.

1. Manchester United (up 1)

United won the cup | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

We have a new number one team in Europe!!



And that team is Manchester United because, unlike all the other loser clubs on this list, they won a trophy this past week.



A first trophy of potentially many for the club under the guidance of Erik ten Hag