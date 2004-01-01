Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe - Week 26

What do you mean it's March? What do you mean there's still a million games left until the end of the season? What do you mean Manchester United lost 7-0?

Well, guess we better decide on the top 10 teams in Europe again. Here are 90min's latest power rankings...

10. Liverpool (new entry)

Sliding into the top 10 | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Any team who beats their most bitter of rivals 7-0 gets an automatic fast-track into the rankings. Those are the rules (decided by me right here right now).



Welcome, Liverpool.

9. Paris Saint-Germain (-)

Charles Barkley's worst nightmare | Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

It's very fitting that Paris Saint-Germain, a club who have only existed for about 28 years, now have an all-time record goalscorer who wasn't even alive when France won their first World Cup.



Congratulations to you, Kylian Mbappe. The big test now comes in the Champions League.

8. Manchester United (down 7)

They've had better days | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Manchester United conceded seven goals in a Premier League game. No injury crisis, no red cards, just a straight up thrashing at the home of their worst enemies.



The Red Devils clearly let topping last week's rankings go to their heads. Erik ten Hag needs to ban the drinking of Carabao at Carrington.

7. Galatasaray (up 1)

Gala are flying | Seskim Photo/MB Media/GettyImages

Galatasaray have moved up a spot despite not playing at the weekend.



Why?



So we could make the 'Manchester United (down 7)' joke.

6. Real Madrid (down 3)

Millhouse, lower those eyebrows...and the other one | Fran Santiago/GettyImages

It appears Real Madrid have reverted to type - feared across Europe, less so in Spain.



They've drawn two and lost one (to Barcelona of all teams) since they won 5-2 at Anfield.

5. Manchester City (up 2)

Thanks for that, Phil | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Following some hiccups in February, Manchester City won three games in seven days heading into this week.



There's still a way to go to reclaiming top spot in the Premier League but they're on the right track again.



What a heroic underdog story.

4. Napoli (down 2)

Victor Osimhen has revealed he wants to play in the Premier League, I'm sure Napoli fans will be fine with that | Vincenzo Izzo/GettyImages

Napoli are lucky that they're 15 points clear atop the Serie A table so it doesn't matter if they no-show in games like their loss at home to Lazio on Friday night.



Just know you're not getting any kudos from us, lads.

3. Bayern Munich (up 3)

Bayern march on | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Bayern Munich might actually be pushed all the way in the Bundesliga title race. Makes a nice change, doesn't it?



Julian Nagelsmann's side tried their best not to win 2-1 at Stuttgart but they just about escaped with the points.

2. Borussia Dortmund (up 3)

BVB are buzzing | Martin Rose/GettyImages

After seeing off title rivals RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund have now won 10 games in a row and are only off the top of the Bundesliga on goal difference.



It's going to be painful when they randomly lose three in a row at the start of April for no reason.

1. Arsenal (up 3)

The most unlikely of heroes | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Was Arsenal's last-gasp comeback against Bournemouth their greatest ever moment in the Emirates Stadium era? You bet.



The Premier League title seems destined to return to north London.