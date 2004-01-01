Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe - Week 27

Following a week in which:
- Napoli continued to win.
- Arsenal continued to win.
- Borussia Dortmund continued to be a bottle job football club.
We at 90min have ranked the 10 best teams in Europe:
10. Reims (new entry)
17 games unbeaten.
Will Still: we're not worthy.
9. Chelsea (new entry)
Did we think Chelsea would creep back into the rankings this season?
Absolutely not.
And yet, through a crucial win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, they've managed to do just that.
8. Manchester United (-)
The Red Devils dropped way down the rankings last week due to their 7-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool, and they haven't done much to warrant any movement back up the rankings this week.
7. Borussia Dortmund (down 4)
It was all going so well for BVB up until this past week.
Then Dortmund managed to throw away their aggregate lead over Chelsea in the Champions League and draw 2-2 with Schalke to drop down to second in the league table.
A bad week, all in.
6. Real Madrid (-)
A comfortable win over Espanyol at the weekend was perfect preparation for their second leg clash with Liverpool in midweek.
5. Benfica (new entry)
Beating a Scott Parker-managed team 5-1 isn't really an achievement, but Benfica have made the top five because said win was their 10th in their last 11 games.
That is an achievement.
4. Manchester City (up 1)
Pep Guardiola's men kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace.
Expect City to cruise into the Champions League quarter-finals this week too (yes, we may be trying to jinx it by writing that).
3. SSC Napoli (up 1)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
That's it.
That's the reason Napoli are up to third.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
2. Bayern Munich (up 1)
Bayern seem to be hitting peak form at just the right time this season.
They're one of the teams to beat in the UEFA Champions League after they dumped PSG this past week.
1. Arsenal (-)
Arsenal were so, so, so impressive on Sunday.
The Gunners made light-work of a legit good Fulham team at Craven Cottage, proving that they are the best team in England and Europe right now.
Source : 90min