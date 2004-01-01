Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe - Week 27

Following a week in which:

- Napoli continued to win.

- Arsenal continued to win.

- Borussia Dortmund continued to be a bottle job football club.

We at 90min have ranked the 10 best teams in Europe:

10. Reims (new entry)

Reims just don't lose | VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

17 games unbeaten.



Will Still: we're not worthy.

9. Chelsea (new entry)

Happy man | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Did we think Chelsea would creep back into the rankings this season?



Absolutely not.



And yet, through a crucial win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, they've managed to do just that.

8. Manchester United (-)

Another red for Casemiro | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

The Red Devils dropped way down the rankings last week due to their 7-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool, and they haven't done much to warrant any movement back up the rankings this week.

7. Borussia Dortmund (down 4)

Bad result | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

It was all going so well for BVB up until this past week.



Then Dortmund managed to throw away their aggregate lead over Chelsea in the Champions League and draw 2-2 with Schalke to drop down to second in the league table.



A bad week, all in.

6. Real Madrid (-)

Another win | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

A comfortable win over Espanyol at the weekend was perfect preparation for their second leg clash with Liverpool in midweek.

5. Benfica (new entry)

Benfica keep winning | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Beating a Scott Parker-managed team 5-1 isn't really an achievement, but Benfica have made the top five because said win was their 10th in their last 11 games.



That is an achievement.

4. Manchester City (up 1)

Another three points | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's men kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace.



Expect City to cruise into the Champions League quarter-finals this week too (yes, we may be trying to jinx it by writing that).

3. SSC Napoli (up 1)

What a player | Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.



That's it.



That's the reason Napoli are up to third.



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

2. Bayern Munich (up 1)

In-form | CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern seem to be hitting peak form at just the right time this season.



They're one of the teams to beat in the UEFA Champions League after they dumped PSG this past week.

1. Arsenal (-)

Another win | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Arsenal were so, so, so impressive on Sunday.



The Gunners made light-work of a legit good Fulham team at Craven Cottage, proving that they are the best team in England and Europe right now.