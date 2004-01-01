 
Premier League announce shortlist for 2022/23 Manager of the Season

The 2022/23 Premier League Manager of the Season nominees have been revealed. Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Marco Silva are the six bosses recognised.

The Premier League have revealed their six-strong shortlist for the 2022/23 Manager of the Season award.
Source : 90min

