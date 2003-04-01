Premier League announces 23-player shortlist for Hall of Fame

The Premier League has announced a shortlist of 23 players who will battle it out to join Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry in the competition's newly-announced Hall of Fame.

The league first revealed their intention to create a Hall of Fame in early 2020 but plans were put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak, with things only getting started again earlier this month.

On Monday, it was announced that Shearer and Henry - two of the Premier League's most prolific scorers - were the first two inductees.

Fans have now been given the chance to vote for the six who will join them in the class of 2021, and they have 23 players to choose from.

Legendary midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are among those who can be selected, having defined the Premier League era for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

In order to be eligible, players have to have retired by August 2020, so that ruled out Wayne Rooney who only officially hung up his boots in January.

But his former teammate David Beckham made the cut, as did Manchester United legends Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Nemanja Vidic.

You can vote for your six favourites on the Premier League website. Voting closes on 9 May at 18.00 BST.

Premier League Hall of Fame - Class of 2021 Nominees

Tony Adams (Arsenal)

David Beckham (Man Utd)

Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)

Sol Campbell (Arsenal, Newcastle, Portsmouth, Tottenham)

Eric Cantona (Leeds, Man Utd)

Andy Cole (Blackburn, Man Utd, Newcastle - 6 others)

Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea)

Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

Les Ferdinand (Leicester, Newcastle, Tottenham - 2 others)

Rio Ferdinand (Leeds, Man Utd, West Ham)

Robbie Fowler (Leeds, Liverpool, Man City - 2 others)

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

Roy Keane (Man Utd)

Frank Lampard (Chelsea, West Ham)

Matt Le Tissier (Southampton)

Michael Owen (Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle, Stoke)

Peter Schmeichel (Man Utd)

Paul Scholes (Man Utd)

John Terry (Chelsea)

Robin van Persie (Arsenal, Man Utd)

Nemanja Vidic (Man Utd)

Patrick Vieira (Arsenal, Man City)

Ian Wright (Arsenal, West Ham)



Fans can vote at www.premierleague.com/hall-of-fame and via the official Premier League app. Voting is open until 18.00on Sunday 9 May, with the next six inductees announced between 18 and 20 May.