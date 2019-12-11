Premier League Club 'Testing All Players for Coronavirus' After 3 Stars Display Symptoms

​Players at an unnamed Premier League club are awaiting test results for coronavirus after three first-team stars displayed symptoms, according to a report.

With the Premier League under increasing pressure to follow other top European leagues in calling off upcoming fixtures, the Telegraph reports that an 'unnamed club' in England's top flight is testing all its players, amid fears that some may have contracted COVID-19.

According to the report, one player showed symptoms earlier this week and was placed in isolation. While it appeared that the player had shown signs of a recovery, he has since 'relapsed', with two more now also exhibiting symptoms.

There is no indication in the Telegraph's write-up which club or players might be affected, though it is claimed that the test results are expected by Friday.

The Premier League had already been tipped ​to confirm that the rest of the season would play out behind closed doors with no fans allowed into stadiums. However, should a player, or several players, be found to have the virus it seems likely that England could follow the lead of Italy and Spain in suspending its fixture calendar.

The Telegraph report a 'growing sense of fear' among players in the Premier League, who don't want to continue under the current circumstances.

Manchester City's Wednesday night clash with ​Arsenal became the first Premier League game to be postponed after the news that Gunners' stars had come into contact with Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted the virus.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is the most high-profile professional footballer to publicly announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19, ​posting a message online that reads: "You’ve read the news - so I want to reassure everyone who’s worried about me, I’m fine.





"I urge you to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us."