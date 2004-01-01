Premier League clubs checking on Lyon starlet Malo Gusto

Lyon full-back Malo Gusto is emerging as one of the most in-demand teenagers in European football, sources have told 90min.

A host of clubs, including a number from the Premier League, are keeping close tabs on Gusto, who established himself as Lyon's starting right-back last season and has retained that role this year.

The 19-year-old only made his Lyon debut in January last year, but he is already seen as one of the best young full-backs in Europe.

Barcelona and Manchester United have been looking at Gusto for much of 2022 and it is understood that both made enquiries in the summer.

But they have since been joined in their hunt by a number of European rivals including Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, while 90min also understands there is substantial Premier League interest.

Alongside Man Utd, scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been sent to compile reports on Gusto in recent weeks.

Gusto began life as an attacking midfielder before settling at right-back, where he has emerged as the atypical modern attacking full-back.

Currently contracted to Lyon until 2024 after signing a new deal last year, it is believed the French giants are ready to hand Gusto another new contract to reward his meteoric rise, but plenty of sides from across Europe are looking to take advantage of his contract situation.