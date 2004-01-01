Premier League clubs make Mohammed Kudus enquiries

Ajax's Mohammed Kudus is emerging as one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup and his performances have caught the attention of a host of Premier League clubs, 90min understands.

Everton came close to landing 22-year-old Kudus in the summer with a £15m offer, but Ajax ultimately decided against letting the youngster depart.

Kudus failed to nail down a staring spot in Alfred Schreuder's starting XI until mid-October, but went into the World Cup as more of a regular at club level.

Liverpool were already aware of Kudus' talent before the tournament - not least due to their meetings in the Champions League this season - but having started so few games for Ajax thus far, his performances in Qatar have given them the chance to assess him further and they have been impressed.

Kudus has also played a more attacking role from midfield with Ghana and that has emphasised their belief he could be ready to make the move to England.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all asked about the player’s current situation off the back of his standout performances for the Black Stars, while Everton retain their interest.

90min has also been told that a number of European clubs including Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Lyon, Napoli and Atletico Madrid have also been alerted to his progress in Qatar.

Sources close to Ajax insist that the club are in no hurry to lose Kudus, but a big offer for a player who is not an automatic first-choice would be hard to turn down, especially as they now believe his value has more than doubled following his outstanding displays in Qatar.

It is also believed that Ajax's valuation of Kudus has more than doubled to over £30m in part due to his form long-term contract. This would not be far off the expected valuation of PSV's Cody Gakpo, who could be set to leave their Eredivisie rivals in January.