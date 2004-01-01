Premier League clubs scout Martin Terrier ahead of January transfer window

In-form Rennes forward Martin Terrier has emerging as a January target for a host of Premier League clubs, 90min understands.

Terrier, who was also on the radar of a number of clubs during the summer window, has his fine form from last season into the 2022/23 campaign.

The French forward bagged 21 Ligue 1 goals last season for Rennes, and was rewarded for this by signing an improved contract at the club until 2026. This new contract hasn't deterred his admirers however.

Thus far this season, Terrier has bagged 11 goals and four assists in all competitions, propelling Rennes up to third in the league table in the process.

90min has been told that nearly half of the Premier League have scouted Terrier this season, and anyone seeing the 25-year-old in action would be hard pushed not to have been impressed with what they have witnessed.

In the last two weeks alone, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester, Wolves and Aston Villa have all watched him in action, while there is also interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Leeds all contacted Rennes in the summer, but talks didn't amount to any official bids for the player. Now however, interest has grown in Terrier - who has recently been called up to the French national team by Didier Deschamps.

Rennes will demand a club record fee in the excess of £30m for Terrier, but that will likely not put off many Premier League clubs this winter.