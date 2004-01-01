 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League confirm five nominees for September 2023 Manager of the Month award

Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta & Ange Postecoglou are among the nominees for September 2023's Premier League Manager of the Month award.

Five managers are in the running to win September's Premier League Manager of the Month award.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards