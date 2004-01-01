Premier League confirm rearrangements of three postponed fixtures

The Premier League have announced new dates for three matches that were postponed between September and October.

A further two matches have also been given new dates in order to fit these fixtures into what is already a packed 2022/23 season calendar.

Fulham's west London derby with Chelsea at Craven Cottage will take place on Thursday 12 January, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

As a result of this new date, Chelsea's home clash with Crystal Palace has been moved to Sunday 15 January at 14:00.

Tottenham's trip to Manchester City will now occur on Thursday 19 January at 20:00 and will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK. However, a new date will have to be found if either side are forced into playing an FA Cup third round replay.

City's home fixture against Wolves has been moved moved to Sunday 22 January at 14:00.

Finally, Arsenal's top of the table clash with City will now take place on Wednesday 15 February at 19:30 and will be available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime.

Further rearrangements and broadcasting details will be provided in due course.