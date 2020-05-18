Premier League Confirm Six Players & Staff Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Following Latest Tes

The Premier League have confirmed that 748 players and staff were tested for the coronavirus on Sunday 17 and Monday 18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.





Authorities in England have made clear their desire to complete the 2019/20 season despite the ongoing pandemic.





Following a recent vote, clubs have been given permission to start training again in small groups, a first step towards the restart of the current Premier League season.





Despite the government and footballing authorities' claims that the campaign will only resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so, a number of athletes have voiced their concerns. The Premier League have now taken to their official website to confirm that of the 748 players and staff that were tested on 17 May and 18 May, six players/staff have tested positive for COVID-19.





A short statement on the website read: "The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.





"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight."





It was recently confirmed that a third Brighton and Hove Albion player had tested positive for the coronavirus, with the unnamed athlete entering into self-isolation for two weeks. Furthermore, despite the Premier League giving the go-ahead for players to start training in small groups, Watford's Troy Deeney has explained that he will not be returning to training as he doesn't want to put his young son at risk.





The health and safety of the players and everyone involved in allowing the games to be played is paramount, and the update on the number of positive tests from the Premier League will act as the latest reminder not to rush teams back into action as safety comes first.



