Premier League Confirm Teams Will Return to 'Small-Group Training' on Tuesday

The Premier League have confirmed that teams will be permitted to return to training in small groups from Tuesday afternoon onwards, after a unanimous vote.





Returning to training has been a hugely polarising subject, with several managers and players voicing potential safety concerns and encouraging league officials to come up with a plan to keep players safe in training.





The first step towards the return of the Premier League. https://t.co/Tl0XG1llRK pic.twitter.com/yW65ww3hjO — 90min (@90min_Football) May 18, 2020

The league took to their official website to confirm the decision, noting that players, managers and medical experts had all approved the plan to begin a return to normality.





"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so," the statement read.





"Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted. This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.





Liverpool FC Press Conference And Training Session

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.







"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.







"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."





It is believed that players are eager to undergo plenty of full-contact training before they return to action, so as to ensure that they are physically prepared to finish the season as strong as possible, but this is a necessary first step to help players work on their fitness.





Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling recently insisted that at least five or six weeks of full training, would be necessary, but finding time to grant players such time appears to be a point of contention.





Latest plans have suggested that the season could begin again on 19 June, just one month after a return to basic training.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



