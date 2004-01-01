Premier League confirms new date for north London derby

The latest round of televised Premier League games for May have been announced, giving eight of nine postponements new dates.

They include the north London derby, which was originally due to be contested between Tottenham and Arsenal in January but was called off due to availability issues in the Gunners' squad.

The new dates take us up the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season. Selections for the final day of action will be confirmed once all clubs have played 37 matches.

Among the television picks are the north London derby, Leeds vs Chelsea and Manchester City vs Newcastle.

Rescheduled Premier League 2021/22 May fixtures

(All times BST)

Saturday 7 May

17:30 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

19:45 Liverpool v Spurs (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May

14:00 Arsenal v Leeds (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man City v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 10 May

20:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 11 May

19:30 Leeds v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

19:45 Leicester v Norwich

19:45 Watford v Everton

Thursday 12 May

19:45 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 15 May*

12:00 Spurs v Burnley (BT Sport)

14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace**

14:00 Everton v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Brighton

14:00 Watford v Leicester

14:00 Wolves v Norwich

16:30 Southampton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)**

16:30 West Ham v Man City (Sky Sports)**

TBC Man Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)**

* to avoid a clash with FA Cup Final on 14 May

**Subject to club participation in FA Cup final

Monday 16 May

20:00 Newcastle v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Thursday 19 May

19:45 Everton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

20:00 Chelsea v Leicester