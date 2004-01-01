Premier League Criticise 'Project Big Picture' Plans to Shake Up English Football

The Premier League has criticised plans to shake up English football and hit out at EFL Chairman Rick Parry for publicly supporting the proposals.

'Project Big Picture', drafted by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, could bring about the most dramatic changes to the Football League in the 21st century.

The plans would dramatically increase the power of some of the richest clubs in England | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Among the potential alterations are reducing the number of teams in the Premier League to 18, introducing a relegation playoff and giving the 'Big Six' increased voting power in exchange for financial relief for cash-stricken EFL clubs.

The plans have been backed by EFL chairman Parry and the Premier League's expressed their annoyance as to how the plans were released in an official statement (via Rob Harris).

"We have seen social media reports today regarding a plan to restructure football in this country," a statement began.

"English football is the world's most watched, and has a vibrant, dynamic and competitive league structure that drives interest around the globe. To maintain this position, it is important that we all work together. Both the Premier League and the FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition strictures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of COVID-19.

Several EFL have fallen by the wayside during Rick Parry's time in charge | AFP/Getty Images

"Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.

"In the Premier League's view, a number of the individuals proposals in the plan published today have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry , Chair of the EFL , has given his on-the-record support.

"The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding. This work will continue. "