Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings

There may have been plenty of high scoring games, but that doesn't mean there haven't been some immensely impressive defenders in the Premier League so far this season.

From those that have been rock solid at the back, to those that have dazzled at the other end of the pitch, plenty have caught the eye.

Here's who we think have been the 10 best so far...

10. Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko has settled in quickly at Arsenal | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal have made a flying start to the season, and the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko has played a big part in that.



He has changed the way they play, being deployed as an inverted wing-back, and it's a change that has improved the team hugely thanks to his intelligence and ability on the ball.

9. Raphael Varane

Man Utd have won every match Varane has started | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Raphael Varane started the season on the bench at Manchester United but has since established himself as a key player.



Erik ten Hag's side has yet to lose when he has played from the start, with the Frenchman forming an excellent partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

8. Thiago Silva

Age continues to be but a number for Silva | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Even with Chelsea signing Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva has remained the best centre-back at the club.



While those around him have been shaky, the 38-year-old has produced a number of excellent performances.

7. Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bella-Kotchap has been the best thing about Southampton | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Southampton may not have had a great start to the season, but Armel Bella-Kotchap has.



After joining the club in the summer, the 20-year-old has already become one of their most important players.

6. Reece James

James continues to impress at Chelsea | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Reece James has arguably been Chelsea's player of the season so far, making an impact at both ends of the pitch.



The wing-back has bagged a goal, an assist and has created a number of chances, but he has also performed his defensive duties well. A real all-rounder.

5. Lisandro Martinez

Martinez is proving the doubters wrong | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Many doubted Lisandro Martinez could handle the Premier League given his height when Man Utd signed him, but he has since proved them wrong.



He kick-started his career at Old Trafford with an excellent display against Liverpool and has remained that good ever since. adding some much needed grit and class to his team's defence.

4. Joachim Andersen

Andersen has been key for Crystal Palace | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Crystal Palace's start to the season hasn't been good, but it would be even worse if not for Joachim Andersen.



The Dane has comfortably been their best player, with his defensive work and ability on the ball being invaluable for Patrick Vieira's side.

3. Kieran Trippier

Trippier has secured his World Cup spot | Richard Callis/MB Media/GettyImages

Many thought we'd seen the best of Kieran Trippier when he left Tottenham in 2019, but that hasn't been the case.



The full-back has been excellent at both ends of the pitch since joining Newcastle and has surely secured his spot in the World Cup squad as a result.

2. Joao Cancelo

Cancelo is the league's best full-back | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Only one full-back has been better than Trippier this season and it's not a surprise it is, with Cancelo continuing to dazzle at Manchester City.



Perhaps his best moment - a glorious assist for Erling Haaland - came in the Champions League, but he has been excellent domestically too, often running the show as an inverted wing-back.

1. William Saliba

The defender of the season | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Arsenal's defence was generally good last season, but William Saliba has taken it to the next level since returning from Marseille.



With the exception of an unlucky own goal, the Frenchman has been flawless at the back. Saliba's been so good in fact that he's convinced Mikel Arteta to reshuffle the whole backline to fit him in, moving Ben White to right-back.