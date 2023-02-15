Premier League fixtures this weekend as Arsenal face Aston Villa & Unai Emery

Arsenal's Premier League title challenge continues this weekend as they visit Aston Villa and former manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners' trip to Villa Park is Saturday's early kick-off (12.30pm) and comes less than three days after their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City blew the title race wide open. The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and in the United States on USA Network and fuboTV.

That's the first of eight Premier League fixtures to be played on Saturday, with a glut of 3pm kick-offs to tuck into.

Brentford take on Crystal Palace at the GTech Community Stadium, Brighton host Fulham at the Amex Stadium and Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea take on basement boys Southampton at Stamford Bridge - none of those fixtures are available to watch in the United Kingdom but can be viewed using Peacock Premium in the United States.

In the other afternoon games, Everton host Leeds at Goodison Park, live on USA Network and fuboTV in the United States, Nottingham Forest take on Manchester City at the City Ground and improving Wolves host Bournemouth at Molineux.

Premier League fixtures on TV this weekend in the UK & US

The day's 5.30pm game is a mouthwatering encounter between Newcastle and Liverpool, to be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and in the United States on NBC and fuboTV.

Sunday's action sees Manchester United, fresh from Europa League action against Barcelona, take on Leicester at Old Trafford, before Tottenham take on West Ham in an eagerly anticipated London derby.

Both matches are available to watch in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage in the United States provided by USA Network and fuboTV.