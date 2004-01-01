Teams
Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Saturday's games
All that you need to know about the Premier League action taking place on Saturday, including Bournemouth vs Tottenham, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest and more.
The Premier League is getting into full swing now with all but two teams playing twice and there is more on the way this weekend.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Trending on the boards
The problem with VAR
25 Aug 12:45 - John Bunnell, 105 views 2 replies
Tierney gone.
25 Aug 11:45 - 7sisters, 272 views 14 replies
Having seen a few YouTube showcase vids of various players
24 Aug 23:53 - 7sisters, 67 views 1 replies
This whole Mary Earps vs Nike goalkeeper shirt thing
24 Aug 18:07 - PSRB, 97 views 2 replies
Anyway, Gabriel Jesus is back in training.
24 Aug 14:14 - redgunamo, 156 views 3 replies
