Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Saturday's games including Arsenal & Man City

Saturday's Premier League action will deliver more twists and turns in what is turning out to be the most thrilling season in recent memory.

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over Manchester City in the title race and that topic will dominate the day's events with both sides in action.

It's not just at the summit where crunch time is starting to hit, however. Top four hopefuls Newcastle and Tottenham are also in action, while Chelsea continue to limp on with Graham Potter when they host Leeds.

Relegation candidates like Bournemouth, Wolves and West Ham will all be keen for wins to edge closer to safety as the season reaches its climax.

Manchester City vs Newcastle

Haaland and Foden will want more goals on Saturday | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Manchester City and Newcastle kick off Saturday's Premier League entertainment at lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola's side have been plagued by inconsistency and are off Arsenal's title-challenging pace. A win over the Magpies, who were defeated in the Carabao Cup final, seems essential.

Newcastle are still firmly eyeing a Champions League spot but have dropped out of the top four and need to get points on the board having won just one of their previous seven league games.

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT Referee: Simon Hooper

Simon Hooper VAR: Michael Salisbury

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Arsenal keep on winning | Julian Finney/GettyImages

A team with half an eye on proceedings at the Etihad will be Arsenal, who could have their lead at the top cut by the Citizens before they host Bournemouth.

The Gunners have lost only one game at home so far this season - the 3-1 defeat to Man City - while Bournemouth have been defeated on eight on their 12 away games so far.

After a slight stumble, Arsenal have won three league games in a row and are heavy favourites to win this game.

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Chris Kavanagh VAR: John Brooks

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Watkins has been banging them in | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Ollie Watkins has been in scintilating form of late, scoring in five straight league games for Villa, though Unai Emery's side could only win two of those games.

The Villans play host to Crystal Palace, who are currently eight games without a win, the longest stretch of any team in the Premier League right now. Five draws in their last six and the prolonged absence of star man Wilfried Zaha haven't helped.

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson VAR: Jarred Gillett

Brighton vs West Ham

Can Rice lead West Ham to victory at Brighton? | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Managers ditching their teams on the touchline is becoming something of a trend and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is the latest boss to hand over control to his assistants.

The Italian was sent off against Fulham and later called the standard of refereeing in the Premier League "very bad". He's not far off in truth. The Seagulls' momentum in the top flight has stalled slightly but victory against Stoke put them into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

West Ham are a couple of places above the relegation zone but will have to end a hoodoo to beat Brighton. The Hammers are yet to win against the south coast side since their promotion in 2017.

Location: Brighton, England

Brighton, England Stadium: AMEX Stadium

AMEX Stadium Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell VAR: Peter Bankes

Chelsea vs Leeds

Potter is under pressure | Richard Sellers/GettyImages

Graham Potter hasn't been helped by inheriting an overly bloated squad after a dizzying January transfer window but he remains under intense pressure following a run of just two wins in 15 games in all competitions.

Anything other than victory against Leeds would see that pressure crank up a few notches. The Whites still haven't appointed a permanent successor to Jesse Marsch but did earn a morale-boosting victory over Southampton in their last league outing.

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver VAR: Darren England

Wolves vs Tottenham

Spurs need to get back on track | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Tottenham fell to yet another crushing defeat last time out as they were dumped from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Sheffield United.

Now on a run of three defeats from five games, Spurs will look to get things back on track with a visit to Molinex on Saturday to face a Wolves side whose recent scoring touch means they are no longer the division's lowest scorers.

This is the expected to be the final game of Cristian Stellini's temporary reign in charge, with Antonio Conte set to return to the dugout imminently.

Location: Wolverhampton, England

Wolverhampton, England Stadium: Molineux

Molineux Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson VAR: Neil Swarbrick

Southampton vs Leicester

Southampton were also stunned in the FA Cup | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Don't say it. Don't say it. Don't say it.

"Who remembers that 9-0?!"

Pretty much everyone, really. A repeat result from that 2019 clash seems unlikely, even if Leicester are wildly unpredictable and Southampton poor in defence. The Foxes seem intent on flipping between attacking excellence and stupidity at the back every week, leaving them down in 14th.

Southampton can't exit the relegation zone this weekend as they're too far adrift in 20th, but victory at St Mary's would be a massive boost for Ruben Selles.

Location: Southampton, England

Southampton, England Stadium: St Mary's

St Mary's Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT

17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT Referee: Robert Jones

Robert Jones VAR: Tony Harrington

Saturday's Premier League schedule in full

04/03/2023 - Manchester City v Newcastle United (12:30) - BT Sport

04/03/2023 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/03/2023 - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

04/03/2023 - Brighton v West Ham United

04/03/2023 - Chelsea v Leeds United

04/03/2023 - Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

04/03/2023 - Southampton v Leicester City (17:30) - Sky Sports

