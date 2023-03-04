Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Saturday's games including Arsenal & Man City

Saturday's Premier League action will deliver more twists and turns in what is turning out to be the most thrilling season in recent memory.
Arsenal hold a five-point lead over Manchester City in the title race and that topic will dominate the day's events with both sides in action.
It's not just at the summit where crunch time is starting to hit, however. Top four hopefuls Newcastle and Tottenham are also in action, while Chelsea continue to limp on with Graham Potter when they host Leeds.
Relegation candidates like Bournemouth, Wolves and West Ham will all be keen for wins to edge closer to safety as the season reaches its climax.
Manchester City vs Newcastle
Manchester City and Newcastle kick off Saturday's Premier League entertainment at lunchtime.
Pep Guardiola's side have been plagued by inconsistency and are off Arsenal's title-challenging pace. A win over the Magpies, who were defeated in the Carabao Cup final, seems essential.
Newcastle are still firmly eyeing a Champions League spot but have dropped out of the top four and need to get points on the board having won just one of their previous seven league games.
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
- Manchester City vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
- Man City predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
- Newcastle predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle on TV
Arsenal vs Bournemouth
A team with half an eye on proceedings at the Etihad will be Arsenal, who could have their lead at the top cut by the Citizens before they host Bournemouth.
The Gunners have lost only one game at home so far this season - the 3-1 defeat to Man City - while Bournemouth have been defeated on eight on their 12 away games so far.
After a slight stumble, Arsenal have won three league games in a row and are heavy favourites to win this game.
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: John Brooks
- Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
- Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth on TV
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Ollie Watkins has been in scintilating form of late, scoring in five straight league games for Villa, though Unai Emery's side could only win two of those games.
The Villans play host to Crystal Palace, who are currently eight games without a win, the longest stretch of any team in the Premier League right now. Five draws in their last six and the prolonged absence of star man Wilfried Zaha haven't helped.
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace on TV
Brighton vs West Ham
Managers ditching their teams on the touchline is becoming something of a trend and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is the latest boss to hand over control to his assistants.
The Italian was sent off against Fulham and later called the standard of refereeing in the Premier League "very bad". He's not far off in truth. The Seagulls' momentum in the top flight has stalled slightly but victory against Stoke put them into the FA Cup quarter-finals.
West Ham are a couple of places above the relegation zone but will have to end a hoodoo to beat Brighton. The Hammers are yet to win against the south coast side since their promotion in 2017.
- Location: Brighton, England
- Stadium: AMEX Stadium
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Peter Bankes
How to watch Brighton vs West Ham on TV
READ NEXT
Chelsea vs Leeds
Graham Potter hasn't been helped by inheriting an overly bloated squad after a dizzying January transfer window but he remains under intense pressure following a run of just two wins in 15 games in all competitions.
Anything other than victory against Leeds would see that pressure crank up a few notches. The Whites still haven't appointed a permanent successor to Jesse Marsch but did earn a morale-boosting victory over Southampton in their last league outing.
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Darren England
- Chelsea vs Leeds - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
- Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham on TV
Wolves vs Tottenham
Tottenham fell to yet another crushing defeat last time out as they were dumped from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Sheffield United.
Now on a run of three defeats from five games, Spurs will look to get things back on track with a visit to Molinex on Saturday to face a Wolves side whose recent scoring touch means they are no longer the division's lowest scorers.
This is the expected to be the final game of Cristian Stellini's temporary reign in charge, with Antonio Conte set to return to the dugout imminently.
- Location: Wolverhampton, England
- Stadium: Molineux
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Tim Robinson
- VAR: Neil Swarbrick
- Wolves vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
- Tottenham predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham on TV
Southampton vs Leicester
Don't say it. Don't say it. Don't say it.
"Who remembers that 9-0?!"
Pretty much everyone, really. A repeat result from that 2019 clash seems unlikely, even if Leicester are wildly unpredictable and Southampton poor in defence. The Foxes seem intent on flipping between attacking excellence and stupidity at the back every week, leaving them down in 14th.
Southampton can't exit the relegation zone this weekend as they're too far adrift in 20th, but victory at St Mary's would be a massive boost for Ruben Selles.
- Location: Southampton, England
- Stadium: St Mary's
- Date: Saturday 4 March
- Kick-off Time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT
- Referee: Robert Jones
- VAR: Tony Harrington
How to watch Southampton vs Leicester on TV
Saturday's Premier League schedule in full
- 04/03/2023 - Manchester City v Newcastle United (12:30) - BT Sport
- 04/03/2023 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
- 04/03/2023 - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- 04/03/2023 - Brighton v West Ham United
- 04/03/2023 - Chelsea v Leeds United
- 04/03/2023 - Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
- 04/03/2023 - Southampton v Leicester City (17:30) - Sky Sports
WATCH NEXT
On this week's edition of TFP, Harry Symeou hosts Grizz Khan, Scott Saunders and Hunter Godson to preview the weekend's Premier League action, including Man Utd's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.
If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the video!
Source : 90min